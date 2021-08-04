‘Wicked on Whitneyville’ concert benefits W MI non-profits

ALTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A concert with five well-known country music artists called Wicked on Whitneyville will be held in Alto Saturday.

The concert will start at 4 p.m. and will go until 10 p.m. at Nighthawk Grille and Bar. It will benefit two non-profits in West Michigan, Spectrum Health Hospice and Gilda’s Club.

Cassadee Pope, Craig Campbell, Brooke Eden, Teddy Robb and Thom Ellis will be performing.

Tickets are $65.

The concert will allow 3,000 people max. Tickets can be bought ahead of time online or at the door. More information can be found at wickedonwhitneyville.com.