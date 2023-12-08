GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent District Library is launching On the Same Page, a new program inviting adult patrons to read the same book.

The library is inviting people to read “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett. KDL will also be hosting several events that will offer book discussions or programming that fits the themes of the book.

“One of our goals for the whole program in general was to build community around reading,” Josh Bernstein, regional manager, explained. “We live in a fairly divisive time. … One of the things that can bridge that is books and reading and conversation around that. So we wanted to pick a book that was fun and interesting and timely, but also one that wasn’t dividing.”

KDL ultimately choose “Tom Lake,” which came out this year. A big part of the book is the cherry harvest in Traverse City, Bernstein said.

On April 24, Calvin University will host Ann Patchett alongside “Now Is Not the Time to Panic” author Kevin Wilson.

“One of the things we’re really excited for is that we have a two for one,” Bernstein said. “She is bringing with her Kevin Wilson, a friend of hers who’s also an award-winning author and a great person to listen to, and he’ll be interviewing her.”

Registration for the talk will open on March 15.

Ann Patchett is also a category for KDL’s annual winter reading program.

In anticipation for On the Same Page, KDL says it acquired 670 regular print copies, 50 large print, 76 eBooks and 61 audiobooks, which are read by Meryl Streep. The book can also be found in audio and braille formats in its Talking Book and Braille Center.

For more information, go to kdl.org/samepage.