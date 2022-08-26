GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve been biking or running along the White Pine Trail, you’ve probably noticed crews from Consumers Energy working along the path.

The Tree Management Team is reducing the vegetation near the power lines from Comstock Park, north through Belmont, and into downtown Rockford.

Consumers Energy tells us that crews are clearing brush, trees and over-growth within 40 feet of the pole line.

A map of the White Pine Trail, courtesy of Consumers Energy. (Aug. 26, 2022)

That last time this section of land was cleared was in 2018. Consumers says the “reliability along this line is a priority,” since a portion of it is the main feed for the Rockford community.