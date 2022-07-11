The site of the new Whole Foods on 28th Street in Kentwood. (July 11, 2022)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Whole Foods Market in Kentwood will be open in about a month.

A sign on the side of the store building on 28th Street, not far from Woodland Mall, said opening day was scheduled for Aug. 17.

A hiring event is scheduled for 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesday, another sign showed. People wishing to work there should apply online beforehand at joinwholefoods.com/grand-rapids.

Whole Foods confirmed in December 2020 it was bringing a store to West Michigan. Records revealed it would be in the Radcliff Plaza shopping center next to Guitar Center. The lease for the space runs 20 years.

Plans submitted to the city of Kentwood last year showed a 44,600-square-foot store with an outdoor patio, bar area and indoor dining. There will also, of course, be Whole Food staples: fresh produce, prepared food, a bakery, a coffee counter, a cold bar and salad bar, and a pizza station, among other things.

This will be West Michigan’s first Whole Foods. Right now, the closest one is in East Lansing, the company’s website shows.