Whitmer focuses on poverty, need at ham donation event

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of area families will get a Christmas meal thanks in part to a donation to Feeding America West Michigan.

Monday, representatives from Meijer and Hormel Company visited the food bank to donate 2,250 hams, which will be included in holiday meals distributed by the Comstock Park-based charity.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was also on hand for the donation. She applauded the generous act, but also said the need is year-round.

She said too many people in Michigan still need food assistance and it’s important to provide more opportunity.

“Forty-one percent of Michiganders are in poverty. That’s why I think it’s so important we recognize efforts like this, amplify them, but also that we ensure everyone’s got a path to a skill that can lead them to a job that you can sustain a family on,” Whitmer said.

In addition to the donation ceremony, the governor attended an event to encourage shoppers to buy local while in the Grand Rapids area.