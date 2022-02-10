Whitmer continues to pitch budget proposal

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hit the road Thursday to drum up support for the budget proposal she released Wednesday.

In Portage and Kentwood, she urged people attending her events to talk to legislators in hopes of getting her $74.1 billion spending plan passed.

The money would go to a variety of things like school infrastructure and employee attraction and retention, roads and bridges, programs to help recruit and train more first responders and childcare.

Michigan’s cash position is much better than it has ever been. Its revenue is billions higher than what was projected, putting the state in a unique situation.

“We were very thoughtful as we built the budget,” Whitmer said, when asked if the budget is sustainable. “One of the things that my budget director likes to say frequently is, ‘We have flexibility but not discretion with these federal dollars.’ The federal dollars that have come into Michigan in the tune of billions are one time dollars, so we’ve not used one time dollars to build out new programs or investments that we would have to sustain.

“We’ve been really focused on using one time dollars to set the stage for longer term prosperity but not long term expenditures and expectations.”

Even if the governor were to get her entire spending plan passed, there would still be money left over. According to Budget Director Christopher Harkins, there is still an excess of $4 billion dollars in federal funds that the state got during the pandemic and more to come from the federal infrastructure bill.