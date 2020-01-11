Where to see the Wienermobile this weekend

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the Family Fare near Metro Health in Wyoming on Jan. 11, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting metro Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 27-foot hot dog-shaped vehicle made its first stop at the Family Fare near Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming on Saturday morning.

It is also scheduled to be at the Family Fare at 2245 84th St. SW in Byron Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Wienermobile was also supposed to be at the Family Fare on Burlingame Avenue in Wyoming Saturday afternoon, but weather is preventing that from happening. A rescheduled date has not yet been set.

Visitors to the Wienermobile will get a look inside and a Wiener Whistle.