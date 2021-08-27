Where to go to cool off as temps rise in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, neighbors and nonprofits are stepping up to make sure everyone stays cool.
Below, find a list of cooling centers in Grand Rapids and Ottawa County.
Grand Rapids
Mel Trotter Ministries
225 Commerce Ave. SW
7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Steepletown Neighborhood Services
827 Bridge St. NW
Matthews House
776 7th St. NW
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other Way Ministries
710 Fulton St. W
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crossroads Bible Church
800 Scribner Ave. NW
Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WGNO
754 Leonard St. NW #2
Local libraries
Ottawa County
Grand Haven Community Center
421 Columbus Ave.
Open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Herrick District Library
300 S. River Ave. in Holland
Open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Terra Square
3380 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville
Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
United Methodist Church
57 W. Tenth St. on Holland
Open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.