Where to go to cool off as temps rise in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, neighbors and nonprofits are stepping up to make sure everyone stays cool.

Below, find a list of cooling centers in Grand Rapids and Ottawa County.

Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries

225 Commerce Ave. SW

7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Steepletown Neighborhood Services

827 Bridge St. NW

Matthews House

776 7th St. NW

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other Way Ministries

710 Fulton St. W

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crossroads Bible Church

800 Scribner Ave. NW

Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WGNO

754 Leonard St. NW #2

Local libraries

Ottawa County

Grand Haven Community Center

421 Columbus Ave.

Open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Herrick District Library

300 S. River Ave. in Holland

Open Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Terra Square

3380 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville

Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

United Methodist Church

57 W. Tenth St. on Holland

Open Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.