Where to find post-spring break COVID-19 rapid testing in Kent County

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As students and families return from spring break, the Kent County Health Department is offering rapid COVID-19 testing this weekend.

With the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 on the rise, health officials say they want to do everything they can to keep people safe.

Rapid-result coronavirus testing runs Friday through Sunday. It’s part of a collaboration between the Kent County Health Department and local school districts.

Related Content Michigan reports about 7,800 more coronavirus cases

Testing is free and results will be quickly texted to people afterwards. Appointments aren’t required but pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

“This is an excellent opportunity for anyone who has traveled over Spring break to go and get tested,” said Joann Hoganson, the community wellness division director for the Kent County Health Department. “It’s free, it is not difficult, there shouldn’t be long waits, and we just anticipate using this as one more method to help keep our schools going, in session, and able to educate our children in Kent County.”

A full list of testing hours and locations is listed below.