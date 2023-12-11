GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The holiday season is a time for gift-giving, gathering with family and enjoying a warm meal. For some, it can be a challenge to put food on the table.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 people in West Michigan are threatened by hunger. Here is a list of places that are accepting food or monetary donations this season.

Feeding America

Feeding America has hundreds of food banks across the nation. Donations can be delivered to one of two warehouses in West Michigan Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The warehouses are located at 864 West River Center Dr. NE in Plainfield Township or 1488 East Empire Ave. in Benton Harbor. Monetary donations can be submitted here.

Northwest Good Pantry

The Northwest Good Pantry, located at 1224 Davis Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, accepts non-perishable food items and personal care products on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information on how to provide a monetary donation, click here.

God’s Kitchen

God’s Kitchen, located at 303 Division Ave. S in Grand Rapids, accepts donations by appointment only to ensure the quality and safety of its guests. To inquire about receiving hours and to schedule a donation drop-off, call 616.454.4110 or email jhoyh@ccwestmi.org.

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry, located at 705 11th St. NW in Grand Rapids, is in need of scoopable cat litter, cat and dog kibble, canned cat and dog food, bird/critter food, treats, toys, collars, leashes, harnesses, bedding, crates, shampoo and more. There are many drop-off locations in Kent County. For more information on where to drop off supplies or how to give a monetary donation, click here.

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes

Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes accepts donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative office located at 901 Portage St. Both nonperishables and fresh produce are welcome. For more information, click here.

Kalamazoo Humane Society

For West Michigan’s four-legged friends, the Kalamazoo Humane Society is working to make sure they are fed during their owner’s challenging times. The humane society accepts dry puppy and dog food, dry kitten and cat food, canned food for kittens, cats, puppies and dogs, treats, kitty litter and more. For more information on how to donate or provide a monetary donation, click here.

Twelve Baskets

Twelve Baskets, located at 10332 Portage Rd., accepts donations on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and anytime the store is open. The nonprofit says that it is accepting fresh, frozen and non-perishable foods, home care, laundry, personal care, baby care, paper products and over-the-counter medications. For more information, click here.

Love Thy Neighbor

Love Thy Neighbor, located at 1391 E Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek, is accepting donations of fresh produce, nonperishable food items, brown paper bags, plastic grocery bags, egg cartons and monetary donations. For more information on how to donate, click here.