When you can shop at 4 new Woodland Mall stores

The site of a new Sephora in Woodland Mall on Oct. 12, 2019.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Four new shops will open at Woodland Mall in the coming weeks and months, the Kentwood mall announced Monday.

Starting Jan. 31, you’ll be able to visit sportswear store Champs Sports in the JCPenney wing.

In March, Aeropostale, a trendy apparel store, will open in The Cheesecake Factory wing.

The new full-sized Sephora makeup store will open in the Von Maur wing in April. The mall already has a Sephora inside JCPenney.

In May, you’ll be able to shop at the White House Black Market women’s fashion store, also in the Von Maur wing.

The additions, including the opening of the Von Maur and The Cheesecake Factory late last year, are part of owner PREIT’s $100 million investment in the mall near the intersection of the East Beltline and 28th Street.