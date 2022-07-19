The site of the new Whole Foods on 28th Street in Kentwood. (July 11, 2022)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Whole Foods Market’s first West Michigan store will showcase hundreds of Midwest products, the company says.

The Kentwood store, across from Woodland Mall near 28th Street, will open to the public on Aug. 17. While a sign posted on the building at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE last week announced the grand opening date, the company revealed its grand opening plan Tuesday.

(In this July 11, 2022, photo, a sign says the new Whole Foods on 28th Street in Kentwood will open Aug. 17.)

Whole Foods says the new 45,400-square-foot store is “energizing and bright” with café tables, chairs and stools that were made in Grand Rapids, historically dubbed Furniture City, USA.

The store is stocked with more than 200 items made in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin that meet Whole Foods’ guidelines prohibiting hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 230 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food. The company also says it will only sell fish that is either sustainable wild caught or “Responsibly Farmed.”

Beauty and care products sold at Whole Foods must be free of more than 180 ingredients, including phthalates and parabens.

The following local products are among the items that made the cut and will grace store shelves in Kentwood:

In addition to a full-service meat and seafood counters, Whole Foods says its Kentwood store will have a specialty area dedicated to artisan producers and cheesemakers, with a “Certified Cheese Professional” on site.

Whole Foods’ new store also includes a bakery that offers some gluten-free products, a prepared foods section that includes pizza and sushi, a “Whole Body” area with more than 100 local products, and a coffee bar that will serve up coffees, lattes, cold brew and teas with seasonal favorites like mint matcha lemonade, peach oolong tea and pumpkin spice lattes.

(A July 11, 2022, photo shows the site of the new Whole Foods near 28th Street in Kentwood.)

Those first in line on Whole Foods’ opening day can expect rewards. Whole Foods Market Grand Rapids plans to serve up samples from Madcap Coffee, Drought Juice, The Gluten Free Bar and Field and Fire Bakery + Café from 7 a.m. until the store officially opens at 9 a.m. The store will offer other samples from Michigan made products throughout the day until it closes at 10 p.m.

Whole Foods Market Grand Rapids’ staff will also hand out Secret Saver cards to the first 500 shoppers and a Whole Foods Market Grand Rapids tote bag to the first 2,000 people who check out. While most of the Secret Saver cards will be worth $5 to $50, one shopper will get a $100 card.

Whole Foods also plans to give back to the Kentwood and Grand Rapids communities. From Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, the company says it will match up to $5,000 in proceeds from any local product purchased in its new store, with the money going to Green Apple Pantry. From Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, Whole Foods plans to donate 1% of daily sales to support four schools in Grand Rapids and Kentwood. The company also said it’s planning additional support to Fulton Street Farmers Market, Kids’ Food Basket and Heartside Gleaning.