Abandoned ‘sitting ducks’ waiting for rescue

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The abandoned Pekin duck leaned over the metal pan for water, but it was solid ice.

When it’s this cold, the biggest challenge for these domesticated ducks is water. It freezes, fast.

“I’ve got to get some more water out here,” said Jeff Umlor, who has mothered the four white ducks since they were left behind by his neighbor after a fire heavily damaged the neighbor’s house in October.

Umlor originally told News 8 they were geese, but Matthew Lyson, co-founder of Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary of South Lyon, reached out shortly after this article was published to clarify that they are Pekin ducks. He says these ducks usually don’t survive for this long with natural predators surrounding them.

“Without water to escape to, they’re literally sitting ducks,” he said.

Luckily, Umlor has been taking care of them for the last three months.

The abandoned ducks currently live in the fenced-in yard behind the vacant house on South Division Avenue near 68th Street SW.

Umlor feeds them twice a day.

“Cheerios, bread, oatmeal, bird seed, anything like that,” he said, not to mention lettuce and peas. “I bought a pan for them the other day at Goodwill, so I can water them, so that way I can change out the water.”

After months of doing what he can, no one he’s reached out to has been able to help. “I’ve called the township offices; I’ve called the police; I’ve called Blandford Nature Center; I’ve called the zoo,” he said.

So, he built the ducks a lean-to shelter out of blankets.

“This is horrible,” Umlor said. “They’ve got no heat out here; there’s no electricity. I can’t even plug in a heat lamp. All the water and electricity is shut off to the house.”

The duck’s wings are clipped, so they can’t fly away or fend for themselves. If Umlor didn’t take care of them, he said, “nobody else would. They’d starve to death, and that’s not right.”

“They need medical attention; they need to see a vet, like, immediately. The one’s so frostbit on the front of it from laying in the snow,” Umlor said.

He said he and his wife considered building a shelter and moving them to their yard, but they’re caring for his mother, and money is tight.

“That’s kind of what I’m hoping, that somebody will have a heart and see what’s going on right here. I’m not able to give them anything better than I am right now. They’re slowly starving to death. I don’t have the funds to keep feeding them,” he said.

Less than an hour after News 8 published this article online, Lyson said that he’s planning to speak with Umlor to “work on a game plan” to give the ducks a good home at the sanctuary.

Correction: A previous version of this article classified the birds as geese. Matthew Lyson, co-founder of Michigan Duck Rescue and Sanctuary clarified that they are Pekin ducks.