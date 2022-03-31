CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say you should expect longer lines if you’re heading to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport this week for spring break.

Haley Abbas, the marketing and communications manager with the airport, said they are expecting 150,000 guests for travel over the next 10 days. She added that the airport itself had seen an average of 65% increase in numbers than this time last year.

Face masks are still required when using public transportation and each respective hub through April 18. Additionally, the U.S. requires a negative COVID-19 test no more than one day before you travel by air back to the states.

Abbas said the economy lot has reopened after being used as a COVID test site for the past two years. Parking in both the long and short-term lots had been a recent issue, but additional spots are now available.

“Not only are we experiencing high travel numbers,” she said. “But guests are also staying longer at their destinations. This result is parking spaces being occupied for longer periods of time.”