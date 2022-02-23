What type of head injuries warrant a trip to the ER?

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Between icy sidewalks and winter sports like sledding or skiing, this is the time of year when lot of people experience some type of head injury.

How do you know when it’s a bump on the head, or something more serious that warrants a trip to the emergency room?

Dr. David Ehrhardt with University of Michigan Health West says most head injuries are not serious. He says it’s important to keep an eye on symptoms that develop in the six hours after the injury.

Things to look out for include: headache, nausea, vomiting and confusion, especially if they appear to get worse over time.

Loss of consciousness is often associated with a concussion, and should be checked out. Erhardt says most of the head trauma he sees involves kids playing sports, but reassures parents that kids are resilient. He says parents can rest assured knowing most of the time, it truly is just a minor injury.

For the full conversation with Dr. David Ehrhardt, watch the video in the player above.