EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan police want to remind drivers and cyclists alike about the rules of the road.

When biking in the road, cyclists must adhere to the same rules as drivers, said East Grand Rapids Sgt. Jeffery DeJonge.

“You’ve got to stop at stop signs, you’ve got to stop at the red lights,” DeJonge said. “You can’t just blow through them.”

Drivers must give cyclists at least 3 feet of clearance when passing them in East Grand Rapids. The city of Grand Rapids requires a 5 foot clearance. Bicyclist are encouraged to keep an eye on intersections and driveways with blind spots.

“You’re driving all winter and you’re not sharing the road. And then all of the sudden, boom, the nice weather comes out and everybody wants to do all the outdoor activities. You just got to remember that other people are out using the road,” DeJonge said.

DeJonge said that while bicyclists are allowed to bike on the sidewalk, drivers may not see sidewalk riders, especially when coming to an intersection.