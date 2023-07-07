WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — July is National Parks and Recreation Month and the city of Wyoming’s Parks and Recreation Department is holding weekly events to celebrate the month.

Every Wednesday, the department will post on its social media with which park and activity will be held that day. The activities include games, sidewalk chalk, bubbles and more.

Other events this month include a summer concert series held in Lamar Park every Tuesday night, five open splash pads, playgrounds and trails.

Staff in the city’s parks and recreation department hope that everyone takes advantage of the free resources and events this month.

“It offers that safe space for people to go and to be themselves,” WPRD Supervisor Lynn Clarke said. “It just promotes that health and wellness that we’re all talking about, but it also has the ability to promote that mental wellness, right? If you physically feel better, you’re mentally going to feel better. But also if you just need time to go and listen to birds, if you need time to just go and think.”

The department is planning on rolling out a survey for residents in late July about the city’s master plan for the next five years. It will be distributed through QR codes, paper surveys and on the city’s website and social media.