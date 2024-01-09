GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebration Cinema GR South is getting recliners and a full kitchen and bar.

The theater at 1506 Eastport Drive, near Kalamazoo Avenue and 60th Street in Gaines Township, is set to undergo almost $4 million in renovations, Celebration Cinema announced in a Tuesday release.

Along with the heated recliners and a full kitchen and bar, crews will also be updating the theater’s carpet, flooring and paint. There will also be a “premium viewing experience auditorium,” with details expected to be announced soon.

Renovations at the almost 20-year-old theater are set to be done by April.

Celebration Cinema GR South is getting recliners and a full kitchen and bar. (Courtesy Celebration Cinema)

“It’s been a challenging few years for our industry, but we see good indicators for the future,” Emily Loeks, the director of community affairs for Celebration Cinema, said in the release. “We believe in the magic of movie-going. There is nothing like the communal experience of a great movie on a giant screen, in a dark auditorium, and now … sitting back into a comfy recliner! We are glad to continue to invest in a space that brings the community together.”

Work will take place in phases, and the theater will remain open during renovations.