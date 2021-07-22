West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in metro Grand Rapids

A rig used to capture mosquitoes to help determine population size and whether populations are carrying diseases like West Nile virus. (July 13, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County says it has detected its first cases of West Nile virus in mosquitoes so far this year.

The county always keeps an eye out for mosquitoes carrying the illness. This time, the mosquitoes that tested positive for it were in the 49506 zip code; that includes the city of East Grand Rapids and part of southeast Grand Rapids.

“This discovery is important because it lets us know that this season’s mosquitoes are now carrying the virus and it could spread to humans,” Kent County Health Department epidemiologist Paul Bellamy said in a Thursday statement. “It is important for people to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as much as possible.”

While most people infected with West Nile virus don’t show any symptoms, about 20% have headaches or other aches or pain. About 1 in 150 people infected can develop a serious case, including encephalitis or meningitis that can lead to paralysis. Though it’s rare, West Nile virus can be fatal.

As of July 15, no humans in Michigan had contracted West Nile in 2021.

Last year, 32 people around the Lower Peninsula became sick from it, including News 8 reporter Barton Deiters. Barton’s case was severe, putting him in the hospital for months. It led to his death in April of this year.

While there is no vaccine or cure for West Nile virus, health officials advise the following steps to protect yourself from getting it: