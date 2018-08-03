Kent County

West Nile virus found in Kent County mosquitoes

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 12:10 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Nile virus has been detected in Kent County, but it wasn’t human cases, according to a Kent County Health Department news release.

The virus was discovered in the 49548, 49507 and 49504 zip codes. These were the only three positive tests in Kent County this year.

To help protect yourself from West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, follow these tips from the Kent County Health Department:

  • Wear a mosquito repellant that contains 10 percent to 35 percent DEET.
  • Wear light-colored clothing; dark clothing attracts mosquitoes.
  • Stay indoors during dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Remove standing water in your yard, which can be a mosquito breeding ground.
  • Keep your lawn and shrubs cut.

So far no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Kent County this year.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness, convulsions and paralysis. About one-in-five infected people will have mild illness with fever.

