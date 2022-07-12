GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Kent County, the health department said.

The virus was detected in mosquitoes caught in the 49519 ZIP code, the Kent County Health Department said in a Tuesday release. It said this is the first time the virus has been found in Michigan mosquitoes this year, as far as it is aware.

There is no vaccine and no cure for West Nile virus, which can result in symptoms like headaches, body aches, joint pain and fatigue, and in rare cases can lead to death.

The health department recommends preventative measures like putting on bug spray that has 10 to 35% DEET. It also recommends wearing light-colored clothing, staying indoors at dusk and removing items from your yard that can collect water. More information can be found at accesskent.com.