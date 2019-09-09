West Nile virus detected in 5 Kent County zip codes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County health officials are warning people to take precautions after detecting West Nile virus in mosquitoes from five zip codes.

The Kent County Health Department says mosquitoes captured in the following zip codes tested positive for the virus, which can sicken people:

49504

49505

49507

49519

49525

Areas shaded blue on a map of Kent County shows the zip codes where mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

Health officials say they expect to find West Nile virus in mosquitoes every year, but the test results should serve as a warning to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

About 20% of people infected with West Nile virus will notice symptoms, which typically include headache, body aches, joint pain and fatigue. While most people sickened completely recover, in rare cases the virus will impact the central nervous system, which can lead to permanent damage and even death.

The Kent County Health Department also warned that while all cases of the more serious Eastern Equine Encephalitis have been reported in Kalamazoo and Berrien counties, it’s possible the mosquito-borne disease exists in Kent County as well.

State health officials have confirmed three cases of EEE in the southwestern counties, with two additional suspected cases and two other cases under investigation. One person in Kalamazoo County has died from EEE, which kills approximately one in three people sickened by it.

The risk of both the virus and disease dies off with the mosquitoes, which happens with the first hard frost. Until then, people are encouraged to use repellent containing 10%-35% DEET, empty out any standing water in their yards, avoid going outside at dusk and wear light-colored clothing.