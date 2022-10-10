An Oct. 9, 2022 photo shows employees at work during the final day of Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Walker.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.

The Walker restaurant permanently closed Monday. City planning commission records show the building at 3461 Alpine Ave. NW will be demolished for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant.

An Oct. 9, 2022 photo shows employees at work during the final day of Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Walker.

The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring.

(Conceptual renderings submitted to the Walker Planning Commission show the proposed Chick-Fil-A slated for 3461 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker.)

A Chick-Fil-A spokesperson told the city commission in July that with Chick-Fil-A locations within Michigan, peak times average about 35 cars in line at one time. In Walker, the double lane drive-thru can handle double that amount, she said.

It’s unclear when crews will begin demolition and construction.

West Michigan’s only other Golden Corral location in Muskegon previously closed. It’s unclear if the restaurant chain has any plans to return to West Michigan. Golden Corral fans will now have to travel at least 115 miles to get their fix: The closest location currently in operation is in Mishawaka, Indiana, the company’s website shows.