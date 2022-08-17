KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market will open its doors to shoppers Wednesday morning.

The new 45,400-square-foot store is located at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE, across from Woodland Mall near 28th Street.

When the store opens its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the first 500 shoppers will get a Secret Saver card worth between $5 to $50, and one shopper will get a $100 card. In addition, the first 2,000 people who check out will receive a Whole Foods Mark Grand Rapids tote bag.

For those waiting in line, staff will be serving up samples from Madcap Coffee, Drought Juice, The Gluten Free Bar and Field and Fire Bakery + Café from 7 a.m. until the store officially opens. In addition, the store will offer other samples from Michigan-made products throughout the day until it closes at 10 p.m.

As part of the grand opening celebrations of the first store in West Michigan, Whole Foods also plans to give back to local nonprofit organizations. From Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, the company says it will match up to $5,000 in proceeds from any local product purchased in its new store, with the money going to Green Apple Pantry. From Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, Whole Foods plans to donate 1% of daily sales to support four schools in Grand Rapids and Kentwood. The company also said it’s planning additional support for Fulton Street Farmers Market, Kids’ Food Basket and Heartside Gleaning.

–News 8’s Christa Ferguson contributed to this report.