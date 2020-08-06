West Michigan Works! helping people get back into workforce

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It may be easier than you think to get back into the job market as extra federal unemployment benefits end.

West Michigan Works! says that the majority of people looking for jobs right now are finding jobs.

“Every time we get to talk to a person who’s looking for work or needs help with their resume, we get really excited,” said Brittany Lenertz, the West Michigan Works! talent solutions director. “So, they’re waiting and they’re there and ready to help people take those first steps.”

Of course, there is uncertainty ahead for many families, but there are options for work — even if it is just a temporary financial fix before landing your next career jump.

The organization says unemployment benefits are not meant for the long term and there are part-time, entry-level, full time and skilled work opportunities out there.

“My advice would be if you can work, go get a job right now,” she said. “We can help you do that. I know that’s easier said than done and I don’t want to sound harsh at all, but those unemployment benefits are meant to be a temporary solution.”