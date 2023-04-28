GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thirty-four superintendents from around West Michigan have signed a statement expressing their concern about the number of gun-related deaths among kids.

Gunshots are now considered the leading cause of death for American children, killing about 19,000 of them annually, the statement pointed out. The figure has jumped by 50% since 2019.

“As superintendents, we are deeply concerned about the dramatic increase in gun-related deaths among our youth. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we have an obligation towards preventing the tragic and senseless loss of life,” the superintendents’ statement released Friday reads.

The superintendents acknowledged the complexity of factors surrounding gun violence and recognize that there “are no easy solutions.” But they say that “meaningful conversations” among stakeholders about gun control, mental health and social and emotional learning are necessary to find solutions.

“Through greater training and education, enhanced safety protocols and common sense policy changes – we know we can make a difference,” the statement reads in part.

It does not list specific policies.

The statement concludes that cooperation is necessary to stem the violence and create safe environments.

“Our children deserve no less,” it says.