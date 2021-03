GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dan Pfeiffer, a well-known car dealer and philanthropist in West Michigan, has died at age 89.

Pfeiffer’s obituary says he died Friday surrounded by his family in hospice.

He was born in Byron Center and later served with the United States Army in Korea. Pfeiffer started his career in the automotive industry after returning to the U.S.

Pfeiffer is survived by his three daughters and a grandson.

A private service has been set for later this week.