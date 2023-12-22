GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man has been arrested and faces charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Curtis Pulaski, 29, of Wyoming, was arrested in Grand Rapids on Thursday. He faces federal charges, including entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

In the criminal complaint, federal officials said the FBI received an anonymous tip that Pulaski went to a Washington D.C. hospital for treatment of a spinal injury on Jan. 7, 2021. It’s alleged he told nurses that he was injured while taking part in the riot at the Capitol building. He allegedly said he injured his back when he fell while climbing the wall of the building and trying to break in.

The nurses also noted that they found a bulletproof vest among Pulaski’s personal belongings described as “tactical type gear,” according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview with FBI agents on Jan. 12, 2021, the criminal complaint said Pulaski said he attended the event to livestream it and get video of the rally for his YouTube channel. He allegedly also admitted to entering the Capitol building twice to get better footage. He later deleted the videos, according to federal documents.

Pulaski is currently free on bond pending his first court appearance in Washington, D.C., in mid-January.