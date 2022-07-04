GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On July 4th, communities around West Michigan gathered for parades to celebrate our nation’s independence.

The Ada parade started at 10 a.m. and featured a kids parade to start the lineup. Starting on Headley Street, the crowd turned onto Ada Drive before heading down Thornapple River Drive and curving around down Bronson to the finish. The township also hosted a Classic Car Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., music at Legacy Park starting at 6:30 p.m., and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Ada July 4th parade 2022

Grandville’s parade started at 11 a.m. on Wilson Avenue, after activities like a pancake breakfast and flag raising ceremony. Following the parade, there were food vendors and live music. At dusk, the city hosted fireworks.

Grand Rapids’ Ottawa Hills neighborhood hosted its 88th annual Hollyhock Lane Parade this year. It started at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Calvin Avenue and Alexander Street and ended in an alley between Giddings and Calvin Avenues. The parade was followed by a Hollyhock Lane Ceremony and Jazz by Elgin Vines & Co. at 9:30 a.m. Prizes were awarded for the Best Patriotic Float, Best Environmental Float and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Ottawa Hills Hollyhock Lane July 4th parade 2022

