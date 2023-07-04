GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Events took place across West Michigan as the community celebrated the Fourth of July.

Wealthy Street in East Grand Rapids was transformed into a sea of red, white and blue as a parade marched through town Tuesday.

“We’ve always gone big on the Fourth, so this is wonderful,” said Julie White, a community member who attended the parade.

This year, more than 30 groups of all ages participated in the annual celebration. Organizers said it drew families not only from East Grand Rapids but from all over West Michigan.

“Which is just a great experience for everyone to just come together with a common interest of celebrating the Fourth of July. Everyone is in great spirits, and it’s just great to see the community,” said Rachel Fiedler, the city of East Grand Rapids’ leisure supervisor.

For many people, the parade has been a longtime tradition but some experienced it for the first time.

“I’m an immigrant, my wife is from Chicago, so for me, Fourth of July is a relatively new thing,” said Paul Kratz, an East Grand Rapids resident. “It’s one of those days where we can all get together and share a beer and a hotdog, or a hamburger with a friend, and it’s great. One nation.”

In Grand Rapids, the 89th annual Hollyhock Lane Parade was held in the Ottawa Hills neighborhood. It is the longest continuously running neighborhood Fourth of July parade in the state.

Debbie Autman has gone to the parade for 49 years and says she wouldn’t miss it for anything.

“People have tried to get me to go places on the 4th, but I won’t go, I say I can’t go I’ve got to wait here,” Autman said.

Autman now has generations of family that have attended the parade and her favorite part of the yearly event is the people.

“Seeing all the faces change, meeting people in my neighborhood I haven’t met, and just wondering where they all came from,” Autman said.

As the community celebrated together, some said seeing everyone in good spirits left them with a smile on Independence Day.

“To come together on a happy occasion, it makes everybody happy and myself included,” White said.

East Grand Rapids is also holding a firework show Tuesaday, which begins at dusk over Reeds Lake.