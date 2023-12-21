GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Business expansions in Lowell, Caledonia Township and Holland will create dozens of new jobs, according to the governor’s office.

The three projects are expected to create 179 new jobs and invest a total of $40.7 million, the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor announced Thursday in a release.

Marine supplier Navico Group will expand production in Lowell, adding 80 jobs and investing $32.7 million, according to the release. The company will create two Centers of Excellence: one in metal fabrication, the other in electrification.

“We are excited about this investment, which is a significant step in our commitment to being a leader in metal fabrication and electrification for the industries we serve,” Navico Group President Brett Dibkey said in a statement.

At its headquarters in Caledonia Township, Aspen Surgical Products is set to expand. The project will create 75 jobs and invest $5 million, according to the governor’s office.

“Aspen Surgical has been a cornerstone of our region’s medical device community since 1999,” Eric Icard, senior director of business development at The Right Place and project lead, said in a statement. “This expansion reflects not only their success but also contributes to the overall prosperity of our region.”

Finally, Koops, an automation systems provider, will expand in Holland. The governor’s office says the project will add 24 jobs and invest $3 million.

Koops Director of Strategic Growth Eric Steenwyk called the expansion “critical to Koops’ methodical and strategic growth plans.”

All three projects are supported by Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grants, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.