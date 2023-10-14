GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have ever wanted to try out archery but do not know where to start, you have a chance Saturday to learn how to shoot for free.

The West Michigan Archery Center is holding a Give Archery a Try day at its facility in Rockford from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will learn how to hold a bow, load their arrows and proper etiquette when shooting during the free session. Organizers said this event was a way to open up archery to the community and show them the many benefits the sport has to offer.

“A lot of people get a little hesitant about even signing up for our intro classes, because they might feel a little intimidated though they’re really not,” Jeff Deregnaucourt, a level three instructor and founder for the center, said. “People can just come in, no pressure, shoot for 15 to 20 minutes and leave and decide I think I want to take that Introduction to Archery class now.”

Registration for the event is required and Deregnaucourt said the time slots are filling up fast.