West Michigan airports receiving millions in federal funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan airports are receiving over $8 million in federal funding.

The U.S. Department of transportation will be giving around $5.5 million to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, $1.6 million to the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport and $1 million to the Muskegon County Airport.

The funds will help pay for employees and cleaning and sanitizing the airports, among other things.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., made the announcement about the funds in a Friday release.