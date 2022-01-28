West Contract Manufacturing to create 110 jobs with Walker expansion

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — West Contract Manufacturing expects a multimillion-dollar expansion at its site in Walker to create 110 jobs.

The medical equipment manufacturer is sinking $6 million into its operations at its site at 3116 N. Wilson Ct. The expansion will start immediately and happen within the company’s existing space, the company and West Michigan economic development agency The Right Place, Inc. said in a release.

The Right Place says West Contract Manufacturing, a subsidiary of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., chose to expand due to the rapidly advancing health science industry in the Grand Rapids area. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a $500,000 grant to support the project.

Information about getting a job at West Contract Manufacturing can be found online.