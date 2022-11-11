GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s detectives are trying to determine if a series of recent shootings in the area around East Kentwood High School are related.

The latest on Wednesday night targeted the same home on Campus Park Avenue SE that was hit by gunfire in July. In July, the shooting left a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg. Both were drive-by shootings.

On Wednesday night, three cars raced by her home. Deputies reported as many as 50 shots. There were no injuries.

News 8 counted at least a dozen bullet holes in the front of the home — through windows, the front door and siding. A shot also tore through a mailbox out by the road.

Bullet holes inn a home on Campus Drive near Kentwood after a drive-by shooting. (Nov. 11, 2022)

The woman who answered the door Friday didn’t want to talk.

“We don’t think this is a random, where these people are going up to random houses and shooting random people,” Kent County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Eric Brunner said.

Neighbors said they are scared.

“It is frightening to the neighbors, I’m sure, especially for people who have kids,” said a woman who lives on the same block. “There are a few people on this street who have children.”

The Wednesday night shooting led to police chases, one ending when a stolen getaway car hit a home on Valley Avenue NW near Veto Street in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning. Grand Rapids police arrested eight teenagers.

The scene after car crashed into a house on Valley Avenue NW Grand Rapids on Nov. 10, 2022, prompting the arrest of eight teens believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting. Authorities are on scene after a car crashed into a house in northwest Grand Rapids Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

The Campus Park Avenue shooting scene is a half-block from East Kentwood High School, where a gun battle broke out during a graduation gathering in May. Deputies have arrested two suspects, and are looking for more.

“I would say any time we have a significant incident like that at or near a high school, investigators definitely would see if there’s any similarities, or similar involvements with people,” Brunner said.

Campus Park also is a four-minute drive from Kran Avenue SE, near 60th Street and South Division Avenue, where multiple shots were fired early Wednesday, injuring a man.

“Two days in a row of a shooting down there, so they’re definitely looking into both” and whether they are connected, Brunner said.

The sheriff’s department is working with the Grand Rapids Police Department to determine if any of the eight juvenile suspects arrested in the city can be tied to the Kran shooting, Brunner said. The eight were being held in the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.