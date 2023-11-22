CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is making sure veterans and active military members get a warm welcome Wednesday.

Members of military-affiliated groups will gather at the concourse to welcome veterans and active military members and thank them for their service as part of Operation Handshake, which starts at 8 a.m. The groups will also sing patriotic songs and wave American flags.

The public is invited to join.

A previous Operation Handshake event at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Courtesy) A previous Operation Handshake event at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Courtesy)

“Each year it is an honor to greet veterans and active military and see the expressions on their faces,” Phil Pakiela, captain of the Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan, said in a Tuesday release. “We invite the community to join us for Operation Handshake to thank the brave individuals who fight for our freedom.”

If your loved one is a veteran or active military member who will be flying into Ford Airport Wednesday, contact Patriot Guard Riders with their flight information and arrival time at papapakiela@gmail.com or 616.916.3064.

FILE – Operation Handshake welcomes service members and veterans arriving at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Nov. 24, 2021. FILE – Operation Handshake welcomes service members and veterans arriving at Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids on Nov. 24, 2021. FILE – A photo of Operation Handshake at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. (Nov. 27, 2019)

“The Ford International Airport is proud to host this annual event that honors those who have served our nation,” Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Chief Operating Officer Alex Peric said.