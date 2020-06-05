Wedgwood seeks peer role models for local teens

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian Services in metro Grand Rapids has been tackling some of toughest issues facing teens in West Michigan for decades. Right now, it is putting out the call for teens who want to be a positive role model in the lives for their peers.

The program is called Teen CHARGE, which stands for Choosing Action and Reaching a Generation.

“This is a group for teens who are interested in making a difference in their community,” explained Gina Boscarino, a group specialist at Wedgwood. “They don’t have to have any leadership experience but just a desire to make a difference and make a positive change.”

Teens ages 12 to 18 are encouraged to apply by June 8 to be brand reps. Those chosen will not only be the face of the organization, but also help brainstorm topics to cover and ways to reach out to their peers.

“We put together ideas for YouTube videos, blogs, other social media content. It’s our brand reps that are really putting things together. They’re the ones you’re going to see on the videos. They’re the ones that will be doing the writing. It’s a really neat opportunity for any teen,” Boscarino said.

Boscarino said brand reps meet twice a month over Zoom to talk about the topics are most important to teens in the community.

She said of all the teens who have been involved in the program in the past have brought something to the table and gotten something out of it.