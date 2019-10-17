Wedgwood raises $6.5M to upgrade facilities

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A metro Grand Rapids organization that has been caring for abused and neglected children and teens for 60 years says it has reached a multimillion-dollar fundraising goal.

Wedgwood Christian Services kicked off its “Faith in Our Future” capital campaign earlier this year. On Thursday, it announced it has reached its $6.5 million goal with help from more than 100 community donors, including businesses and foundations.

Members of the public can now add their donations to the campaign to support Wedgwood’s mission.

Carol Van Andel joined the Wedgwood board three decades ago when she was expecting her son. Today, she serves on the advisory council.

“Wedgwood is that type of place that all parents, whatever their child is struggling with or issues that they may behold, this is a safe place,” Van Andel said.

Those issues can include substance abuse, sexual exploitation, school expulsion and learning difficulties.

The money will allow Wedgwood to expand counseling facilities and services, build a new cafeteria and professional kitchen and a new occupational therapy space.

“We have a lot of fundraising to do here and it’s so important that we can expand our services, reach out into the greater community and just take care of more young people who have been abused and neglected,” said Ellen Bruinsma, chairman of Wedgwood’s board.

Wedgwood already has an employment training program where residents learn basic business skills. You can support it by hiring participants’ yard maintenance and car detailing services or by buying their woodworking products.