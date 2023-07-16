GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has hundreds of different types of animals and plants, but some of them do not belong here. The Michigan Invasive Species Program is using webinars to help spread information about the state’s invasive species.

The NotMISpecies Webinar Series is hosted through the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and there is a session each month. Experts from across the state show presentations about their research that pertains to invasive species.

The next webinar will discuss how boaters can help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. The speaker, from Michigan State University’s Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, surveyed a thousand boaters and anglers to understand why people are not cleaning their equipment to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. They will present their findings during the webinar on August 10 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Joanne Foreman, the communications coordinator for the invasive species program, said the webinar is a great way for people to learn about species in their backyard and how they help stop the spread of harmful invasive species.

“There’s so many different ways invasive species can enter our state, largely it’s because of humans. We’re the ones moving goods around, we’re the ones moving ourselves around and sometimes invasive species usually hitchhike without us even knowing. So learning how to take prevention measures, so you don’t end up being someone who brings a new species to your favorite lake, or a new critter into your neighborhood, it’s really paramount,” Foreman said.

The webinars are not always about harmful invasive species. In July, an expert from Michigan State University talked about a certain kind of moth that is not found in the state, but could potentially save monarch butterflies. They showed their research about how to establish the moths safely in the state.

All of the presentations are free and recorded. They can be found on the program’s website.