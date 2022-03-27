GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A veteran maple syrup producer says the early-spring weather this year has slowed syrup production and added to the challenges caused by supply chain problems.

“We’ve been doing maple syrup all my life. I don’t ever remember a spring not being in the sugarbush,” Jim Martin, owner of Martin’s Sugarbush in Dutton, said.

With years of experience under his belt, Martin says this year has brought a number of challenges.

“We haven’t had real great (weather). We had one week that was pretty decent,” Martin said. “We need freezing temperatures at night. We need to get into the mid-20s at night and get up into the 40s during the day for the sap to actually run. And we’ve been getting a lot of no freezing, so it’s been kind of a stressful year.”

Sap collection begins as early as mid-February and as late as April, depending on when the freeze and thawing begins so “the trees can suck the moisture out of the ground and produce the sap,” Martin explained.

Until weather grows too consistently warm, Martin’s Sugarbush will be collecting sap to turn into syrup. It can produce as much as 100 gallons of syrup and as little as 25 gallons each year.

“Right now, we’re in the mid-50s (in terms of gallons). We’ve still got to empty the evaporators and we’ll be close to 60 gallons. We’re hoping on another run here with this freezing temperature. We’re hoping that these long days with no freezing hasn’t killed it completely,” Martin said.

Though his business is about average right now for the total gallons of syrup produced, he was hoping there would be more. This year, Martin’s Sugarbush installed about 200 extra taps into its maple trees, but with the weather not cooperating and a less sweet sap, the extra taps haven’t produced any extra syrup.

“A lot of people have been telling me their sap has been testing up around 3%. Ours has been at 2% at the best,” Martin said, referencing the sweetness level.

Due to the low level, the average of 40 gallons of sap for a gallon of syrup now has had to be increased to 44 gallons of sap for one gallon of syrup this year.

Once that one gallon of syrup is produced, there aren’t any single-gallon glass containers to put it into, Martin said, because they haven’t been found anywhere at a reasonable price.

“The few that we have seen out there, people are wanting $13 a piece for them where they’ve been normally $3. We’re not having any trouble getting quarts, pints, we’ve got plenty of half gallons; it’s the gallon size that’s a real challenge,” Martin said, adding that he doesn’t use plastic.

Martin’s Sugarbush does take returns on empty glass containers that are then washed and reused.

Anyone who would like to buy maple syrup from Marin’s Sugarbush and its produce products can stop by the Fulton Street Market, the company’s store from May to November in Caledonia, Gaines United Brethren Church on Thursdays in August or call the farm at 616.318.3688.