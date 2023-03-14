Wyoming police at the scene of a stabbing at Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille, located on Division Avenue near Bellevue Street on Jan. 31, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has been charged in connection to a stabbing at Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming that seriously injured a man.

Jesse Simmons, 55, of Wyoming, was arrested and arraigned on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, police confirmed.

Asked why Simmons didn’t face a charge for the actual stabbing, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told News 8 that the police report, witness statements and video from Brann’s showed Simmons had a “valid claim of self-defense.” The prosecutor would not go into further details, citing the open weapons case.

The stabbing happened the evening of Jan. 31 at the steakhouse on Division Avenue near Bellevue Street. Wyoming police said it happened during a fight, but Justin Towns, the man who was stabbed, denied that and told News 8 last month that he was targeted. He said two men approached him as he sat at the bar and one of them stabbed him seven times.

He suffered wounds to the arm, back, face and head. A friend rushed Towns to the hospital. He said doctors told him that he lost a lot of blood and only survived because of how quickly he got to them. He underwent two surgeries and said he will need extensive physical therapy.

“I have three kids, 2, 4 and 6 years old,” Towns told News 8. “And now I might be disabled for the rest of my life and not be able to pick my 2-year-old or be able to do anything with them. And that hurts. And I’m such an active dad I might not be able to work anymore. This is the worst feeling I’ve ever had in my life.”

Simmons was arraigned March 9. He’s expected back in court on March 22 and March 29 for hearings.