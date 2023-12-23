CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday was another busy day for travelers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Veterans and active military members arriving in West Michigan were greeted with quite the welcome home.

Every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Patriot Guard Riders of Michigan and Blue Star Mothers gather at the airport to welcome home those who are currently serving or have served in the past. The event, known as Operation Handshake, has been happening for 10 years.

Veterans and active military members arriving at the Ford Airport received a special welcome. (Dec. 23, 2023)

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders say it’s a time to show appreciation during the holidays.

“It started about 10 years ago because the Vietnam vets never got their welcome home,” said Phil Pakiela, captain of the Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan. “We don’t want that to happen again. They need to know we care. There’s so much negative press out there all the time — they need to understand more of us care than don’t.”

The groups were at the airport Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.