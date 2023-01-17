CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the westbound lanes of M-6 near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are closed due to a crash.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, westbound M-6 is closed at Broadmoor Avenue SE due to a crash, which was reported shortly before noon Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

Michigan State Police said the crash involved a semi-truck and a box truck, with reports of injuries. The number and extent of those injuries are unknown.