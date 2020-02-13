WB M-6 at US-131 in Kent Co. reopens after crash

A screenshot of a MDOT camera showing a crash on westbound M-6 at US-131 in Kent County Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Michigan Department of Transportation)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of M-6 at US-131 in Kent County have reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on westbound M-6 at US-131 in Byron Township.

The westbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour, but have since reopened.

Michigan State Police told News 8 that there were no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.