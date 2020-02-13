Closings & Delays
There are currently 25 active closings. Click for more details.

WB M-6 at US-131 in Kent Co. reopens after crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A screenshot of a MDOT camera showing a crash on westbound M-6 at US-131 in Kent County Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Michigan Department of Transportation)

A screenshot of a MDOT camera showing a crash on westbound M-6 at US-131 in Kent County Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Michigan Department of Transportation)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of M-6 at US-131 in Kent County have reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on westbound M-6 at US-131 in Byron Township.

The westbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour, but have since reopened.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic map

Michigan State Police told News 8 that there were no reports of injuries.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved or what led to the crash.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 