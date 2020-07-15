1 lane of WB I-96 closed near Lowell due to semi rollover

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One westbound lane of I-96 is closed near Lowell after semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the westbound lane of I-96 is closed after Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic map

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 