1 lane of WB I-96 closed near Lowell due to semi rollover

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One westbound lane of I-96 is closed near Lowell after semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the westbound lane of I-96 is closed after Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. It’s unknown what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.