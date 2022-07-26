The westbound lanes of I-96 are closed due to a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The westbound lanes of I-96 are closed due to a crash near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Michigan State Police said westbound I-96 is closed between Morse Lake and Whitneyville roads due to a crash in Cascade Township. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

State police said that Aero Med had been called to the scene.

It’s unknown what led to the crash.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.