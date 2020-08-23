Wayland motorcyclist dies in Kent County crash

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 44-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Kent County.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Alden Nash Avenue SE near 64 Street SE in Bowne Township, south of Lowell.

Authorities say a 47-year-old Springfield man was northbound on Alden Nash Avenue and turning left into a business.

The Explorer then turned in front of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a Wayland man, was unable to stop and was thrown off the bike. He died at the scene, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say alcohol nor drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.