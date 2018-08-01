Water flows onto Clyde Park Ave. in Wyoming

Kent County

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to determine the source of the water that is covering a stretch of Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming.

The flooding north of 28th Street started around 3:15 p.m. Photos from the scene show water bubbling up and pooling over the road.

The road is not currently shut down.

The Wyoming Department of Public Works said it has crews on the scene. They'll start digging to find out where the water is coming from.

Rick Vuyst, the owner of nearby business Flowerland, posted video of the flooding on his Facebook page.

Water main breaks caused flooding in the same area in July 2017 and in May of this year. In the most recent break, the road buckled, requiring extensive repairs, and a boil water advisory was put into effect for nearby residents.

