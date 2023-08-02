James C. Veen Observatory in Lowell on June 30, 2021).

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Space enthusiasts can watch the meteor shower next week at an all-night event near Lowell.

The overnight observing session will take place at the James C. Veen Observatory on Kissing Rock Avenue in Lowell Township. It will start at 9 p.m. Aug. 12 and end at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 13.

That evening is expected to be “an ideal opportunity” to see the Perseid meteor shower at peak activity, according to a Wednesday news release.

Attendees will also have the chance to see nebulae, clusters and planets through telescopes.

The event is presented by the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association. Experts from both organizations will be there to offer guidance during the night.

The GRPM encouraged attendees to bring snacks, blankets and sleeping bags.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for those under 18. For GRPM and GRAAA members, it is free.

The observing session will only take place if the sky is sufficiently clear. Status updates are available at the GRAAA’s website.