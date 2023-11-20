BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers and deputies were able to save a young man from jumping off an overpass onto the busy highway below.

It happened Nov. 11. Video from Michigan State Police shows deputies talking to a man sitting on the ledge of M-6, looking down onto traffic speeding past on US-131 in Byron Township. Kent County deputies encouraged him to back away from the edge when an MSP trooper walked up behind him and pulled him backward, away from the highway below.

“We are here to help you, brother. It is going to be fine,” a Kent County trooper said as the young man sobbed. “There are better days, my friend.”

Deputies and officers told him he was not under arrest or in trouble. Kneeling down as the young man sat on the street, another deputy put a hand on his shoulder.

“You are loved,” a deputy said. “You may not know it in this moment, but you are. Everyone has horrible (expletive) days and this is your day. You had a bad day. And tomorrow’s going to be a better day. It will.”

MSP expressed its gratitude for the man’s safety and reminded people to reach out for help in times of need.

“The holidays can be very lonely for people. You are never alone! Dial 988 if you or someone you know is struggling, someone is always there to listen and help!” wrote MSP in a social media post.